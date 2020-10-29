During this holiday season, especially during the global pandemic, older adults need assistance. Your tax-deductible donation helps us to continue to serve them, so they may live each day in their own homes and communities, right where they want to be.

Due to COVID-19 the Senior center was forced to temporarily close our doors to the public and suspend in-person fundraising efforts. But the Senior Center has never stopped operating, and the demand for home delivered meals has steadily increased. The demand is over 500 meals a month.

The Senior center makes a difference in the lives of older adults and now we need you to help.

Your donation, regardless of the amount will bring us that much closer to completing the fundraising goal we goal need to reach to ensure another year of successful programs – especially our home delivered meal program.

Please send your tax-deductible donations in any amount to the El Dorado Springs Senior Center, 604 South Forest, El Dorado Springs, No 64744. Make checks payable to the El Dorado Springs Senior Center.