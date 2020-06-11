El Dorado Springs High School Graduation will take place Sunday, June 14, at 8 p.m.

El Dorado Springs Middle School 8th Grade Recognition will take place Monday, June 15, at 8 p.m. Both of these events will take place on the High School football field.

Family and friends who plan to attend should bring lawn chairs to sit on the field. Graduates will be seated in the bleachers. Food and drink will be discouraged with exception of water.

Spectators are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing. Graduates and staff will observe these guidelines as well.

In case of inclement weather students will be issued 2 tickets for family members if the ceremony is moved into the High School upper gym.