KIDS! Join us for Nutritious Summer Meals at no charge!

WHO: Students 18 years and younger

WHERE: El Dorado Springs Elementary Cafeteria, 901 S. Grand, El Dorado Springs

WHEN: June 11 – July 15

Breakfast 7:30 – 8:00 a.m. and Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.