The Grain Belt Express, a planned transmission line that will deliver wind energy cross the northern part of Missouri, is endanger of being blocked by the State Legislature.

The main objections to the line are from the agricultural community. Their lobbyists state that thousands of agricultural acres will be lost to easements and that the Grain Belt Express is a private company.

The project lowers electric costs for 39 communities in Missouri including El Dorado Springs. El Dorado Springs will benefit to the tune of $200,000 a year for 20 years reducing the city’s cost of electricity.

According to El Dorado Springs City Manager Bruce Rogers, only nine acres across the northern stretch of Missouri will be taken by eminent domain and the easements of several 1,000 acres also taken by eminent domain will not inhibit the land owners use for agricultural operations. Oil and gas companies, which are also privately owned, currently run lines all across Missouri.

State Representative Warren Love stated that he would oppose the transmission line when it comes up in the House of Representatives probably this week.

“My personal opinion is that we will not stop this.” However, Love said, he would vote with agriculture.

State Senator Sandy Crawford did not return our call by press time.

The transmission line, which has been unanimously approved by the Public Service Commission after five years of vetting, will be an estimated $525 million investment. Unlike other large-scale economic development projects, the Grain Belt Express is not seeking state incentives. It also creates 1,500 trade, construction, and manufacturing jobs in Missouri. School districts and other local jurisdictions in the eight counties along the development route will receive $7.2 million in tax revenue in the first years of operation.