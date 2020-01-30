The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce is participating in the HGTV’s Home Town Takeover and Makeover Sweepstakes hoping to win a makeover of El Dorado Springs.

Several community members met last Tuesday at the Chamber office to discuss the issue and video submission ideas.

The show’s hosts, Erin and Ben Napier, have accepted the challenge of breathing new life into a whole town. And why not El Dorado Springs?

The contest is open to towns of 40,000 or less in population.

Chamber Executive Director Jackson Tough said, “We know it’s a long-shot. But if there’s an opportunity to improve our community, chances are we will try to do it.”

Areas with potential for makeovers are: Spring Park playground equipment, tennis courts, sidewalks, etc: Virginia Ryan Strain Municipal Swimming Pool leakage and amenities; Spring Park Community Building built in 1932 needs a facelift and to be handicap assessible; The Wayside Inn Museum that could possibly be on the National Register of Historic Places if it had period wood siding and roofing versus modern; the aesthetics of a uniform and architecturally consistent downtown.

Contact the Chamber at 417/876-4154.