From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

As the holiday season approaches, area residents who are grieving the loss of a loved one will have an opportunity to receive guidance and support through a “GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays” seminar scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 22, at the Family Restoration Center.

The two-hour program will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at 811 Owen Mill Rd. in Stockton. A complimentary meal will be provided for attendees.

The seminar is part of the national GriefShare program, which offers resources for individuals experiencing grief. The “Surviving the Holidays” session focuses specifically on the challenges many face during Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year observances, when traditions, memories and seasonal expectations can heighten emotional pain.

Participants will receive practical tools for navigating holiday gatherings, managing expectations and finding ways to approach the season at their own pace. The program includes video instruction from grief experts, guided support and a printed Survival Guide to use throughout the holidays.

The event is sponsored by Community Church. Additional information is available by contacting lead facilitator Crystal Belling at 417-296-0154 or c.belling@yahoo.com, or by visiting www.griefshare.org/events/280197.