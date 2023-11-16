Vietnam Veteran Gary Vickers was the guest speaker at the 27th Veterans Day Assembly hosted by the DECA Chapter at the El Dorado Springs High School. Vickers spoke about his experiences in the Vietnam War and his work with veterans’ organizations and with individuals, to keep their memories alive for future generations. The event was in the High School upper gym. There was a reception in the MS/HS Library for the veterans that attended and community members.

The event was videoed and is available on ElDo Bulldog Activities YouTube channel.