The first order of business for the El Dorado Springs R-II School board at their Nov. 9, meeting was to recognize athletes that participated in fall sports with the emphasis on seniors. Those pictures are on page 7 in this issue of the El Dorado Springs Sun.

The board approved declaring the old choir trailer as surplus. There was an update on the new bus barns. It is on schedule to be finished by July 24, 2024.

The December meeting was set for Wednesday, Dec. 13.

All school board members were present.