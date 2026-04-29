From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

El Dorado Springs and surrounding communities saw multiple rounds of severe weather move through Sunday evening, issuing tornado warnings, producing large hail, and prompting reports of widespread property damage.

Residents were urged to take shelter as warnings were issued across the area. While no tornado was immediately reported tearing through town, many residents said hail caused significant damage to homes, vehicles, and property.

The El Dorado Springs Sun asked residents to share photos and updates on social media to help keep the community informed. The response was swift, drawing nearly 400 comments and photos from across the region.

One resident, Wayne Prewitt, reported “2.5 in hail” near Walker and said siding on the west side of a house would need to be replaced.

Another resident, Ronda Diamond, said hail on South Grand dented her vehicle and shattered a windshield. She shared photos showing heavy damage.

Others described dangerous travel conditions as the storm moved through. R.L. Pitts said they were driving through town when warning sirens sounded and sought shelter, but were unable to find a public storm shelter before leaving the area safely.

The post also sparked discussion about the availability of public shelter options during severe weather events, an issue some residents said deserves future attention.

Despite the damage, many residents expressed gratitude that injuries were not immediately reported and that the community once again came together to share information and check on neighbors during a dangerous night.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Department was also out during the storms, monitoring conditions and assisting where needed.

As cleanup begins, the storm served as another reminder of both the power of severe weather and the resilience of small-town communities that come together when it matters most.