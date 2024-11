American Legion – 4:30 until the candy runs out

Opera House Arts Council– Popcorn and candy to go out front

Evans – 5 – 7 -Spook House Trunk or Treat

AJ’S Diner – 5 – 7 Trunk or Treat – $1 drinks

VFW – 5-9 hotdogs, popcorn and snow cones

Snodgrass – 5 pm -? Trick or treat -specials inside

Fire Department – 6 – ? candy, hotdogs, water, snow cones, fire trucks to look at and play on

Church of God (Holiness) – 6:30 – 8 Trunk or Treat