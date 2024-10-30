Close to the end of the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of trustees voted 3 – 2 to discontinue the public comment section of the meeting.

Pubic Comment 001 was approved in the summer. In the policy it says that the board policy on Public Comment is subject to change by the Board at any time

There is nothing that says they cannot do that.

Michelle Laroux made the motion. McGee said she thought it was a bad idea.

McGee and President Mavrin Manring were the two no votes. Along with Manring, Laroux and McGee, board members Gallette and Bozarth were also present as was hospital CEO Terry Nichols and various other hospital employees.

In other action the board voted to purchase a $84,000 instrument washer for surgery; purchase a 3D Mammo for radiology for 210,000.and a Spotfire for the Laboratory.

The board voted to go into closed session in accordance with Section 610.021 RSMo (2023) subparagraphs (1) (Legal Action). (3) Employee actions), and (23) Personnel which was closed to the public.

According to the Missouri Open Meetings Law subparagraph (3) Hiring, firing, disciplining or promotion of particular employees by a public governmental body when personal information about the employee is discussed or recorded. However, any vote on a final decision, when taken by a public governmental body to hire, fire, promote, or discipline an employee of a public governmental body shall be made available with a record of how each member voted to the public within seventy-two hours of the meeting where such action occurs:

The board meeting was held Monday, Oct. 21.