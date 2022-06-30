Just a reminder to everyone, that the only time fireworks can be discharged, within the City Limits, is on the 4th of July, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. The possession of fireworks and use of fireworks on City Properties and in the City Parks are prohibited. Impeding traffic with fireworks use on the street or leaving debris of fireworks on the street is also prohibited.

Caution should be exercised at all times when setting off fireworks to avoid injuries and damage to property. Young children should be supervised at all times when they are using or around those that are using fireworks.

Violation of the City Ordinance can result in arrest and appearance in Municipal Court. Don’t ruin your 4th of July enjoyment by violating our City Ordinance. Please have a safe and enjoyable holiday.

Jarrod D. Schiereck

Chief of Police