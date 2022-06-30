TOSHUA BARNES-MCCORMICK PRESENTED WITH A CITATION OF RECOGNITION – On June 22, members of Twilight Gardeners Garden Club, Southwest District of Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, presented a Citation of Recognition for successful execution of landscaping to improve the land to Barnes-McCormick Insurance Agency, Inc.

Two and a half years ago Toshua McCormick and her husband purchased property at the western edge of EIDorado Springs, MO on US Hwy 54 for the location of her business, Barnes-McCormick Insurance Agency, Inc. representing State Farm. The building may have already been there but the difference between then and now is remarkable. From non-descript, even plain, the building and property are now eye-catching and lovely. The exterior yellow-beige brick was painted a soft light gray then wooden shutters were placed around the windows which matched the wood of the newly constructed front overhang and the design of the large “State Farm Insurance “sign in the front yard.

What really sets this property apart though, making it soothing and pretty to the eye, is the landscaping and exterior design. Evergreen shrubs frame the entrance and carry on along the front of the building and on both sides. Interspersed with the dark green of the shrubs are a small red Japanese maple, a spiral evergreen, a Northern Blue Spruce, hostas, a yucca as well as a few other plants, some blooming, some not. All of this plays out as light and airy against the building without any feeling of heaviness.

Two colorful hanging baskets announce a welcome as one proceeds to the front door. A very large cedar tree, shaped to perfection, was retained as a dominant focal point out in the side yard. At Christmas it wears huge multi-colored round baubles and lights of many colors. All in all, when driving past, the landscaping in its design and choice of shrubs and plants gives out an aura of serenity and order, making a profound statement of pride, stability, and beauty.