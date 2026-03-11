A newly published national commentary in a top U.S. medical journal, Missouri Medicine, the Journal of the Missouri State Medical Association, exposes how fraud and abuse in the U.S. health care system are more pervasive and covert than acknowledged—and argues that existing controls are simply not keeping pace with the billions of dollars lost to fraud. Authored by a world-class scholar whose work is shaping policy debates today, this piece reframes the fight against fraud as a high-stakes, time-sensitive public-safety issue.

Building on three decades of scholarship and a compelling track record of influence, the piece argues that current measurement programs—such as the PERM and CERT studies for Medicaid and Medicare—understate the problem, while criminal networks and persistent offenders can move hundreds of millions, and in some cases billions, before and if enforcement catches up. The commentary arrives at a moment of renewed political will to strengthen controls but warns that speed and depth of action must match the threat.

The author, Malcolm K. Sparrow, PhD, a globally recognized authority on risk management and public accountability, delivers an authoritative, systems-level assessment. Sparrow—who has advised governments, regulators, and leading institutions—offers fresh insights into how perverse incentives in managed care and capitated models create new vulnerabilities. He contends that only a scaled, integrated approach to prevention, detection, and enforcement will close the gap.

This commentary is not a generic critique; it is a call to action grounded in cutting-edge analysis and recent case examples that have dominated headlines. Sparrow’s up-to-the-minute perspective connects policy initiatives to real-world consequences for patients, trust in the medical profession, and the allocation of scarce resources for legitimate care. The commentary emphasizes that timely, robust control investments are essential to safeguard patient care in an era of rapid health system transformation.

Author and contact: The commentary’s author, Malcolm K. Sparrow, PhD, is Professor of the Practice of Public Management at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. He has shaped risk management and public accountability in complex health systems for decades. His work informs policy, regulation, and practice at the highest levels.

For contemporary context and interview opportunities: malcolm_sparrow@harvard.edu

Link to Missouri Medicine article: https://digitaleditions.walsworth.com/publication/?i=861048&p=6&view=issueViewer

For more information: Liz Fleenor, Managing Editor, Missouri Medicine. lfleenor@msma.org