I forgot to tell you last week that the info about the hospital board meeting was courtesy of Natalie Eberhard, the CCMH Marketing Specialist. She wrote the whole thing.

Kenny thinks that Captain is the prettiest striped cat he has ever seen. That is probably true, but I have seen similarly stripped cats on cat food cans and bags of dry cat food. I think it is standard cat look – if you want to be famous, wear your stripes.

Also, he (the cat) walks like Yul Brenner. If you don’t know who that is look at a promo for the original ‘Magnificent Seven.” He just kind of slides.

Jack and Captain have very similar pedigrees as in none. I’ve had a few cats that carried a special name – like American Exotic and they knew they were special. They weren’t mean or haughty. They would look at you with their big round eyes if to say “don’t you wish you were me?”

Crocus, snagging, morels, and soon turkey hunting. Spring is finally here.

KSL