HARTZLER VISITS LOCAL HOSPTIAL – Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler visited Cedar County Memorial Hospital on Thursday, April 1, 2021 to lend support for the healthcare workers and listen to the Administration and Board of Trustees needs and the concerns that rural Missouri healthcare faces. CCMH was conducting another COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic that day- so that was great for her to witness the staff in action doing their part to curb the Coronavirus. The Congresswoman mentioned how impressed she was with innovations that CCMH now has in place to care for COVID-19 patients and graciously showed her appreciation for all of the effort. She assured us that our concerns were heard and would be conveyed in Washington D.C.

Photo (l-r) Pam Lacuesta, OTR-L; Crystal Holder, RN, Wound Clinic Manager; Nakita Williams, RN; Chris Roe, RN, Infection Prevention and Control; Congresswoman Hartzler; CEO, Jana Witt; Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees Vice President, Marvin Manring; Taylor Austin, RN; Jeanne Hoagland, Marketing Coordinator; Jacque Flynn, CAN.