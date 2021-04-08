The Preserve Our Past Society will host its Annual Membership Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, in the Museum Dining Hall. The meeting will include a recap of last year’s museum season, a reading of the budget, curators’ report of the upcoming projects and the presentation of the 2021 Friend of the Museum Award.

Information on Historical Hysteria Day will be announced and voting on 2021 POP’S board members.

Guest Speaker will be Karl Allison – of Allison Tires, talking about what it was like to start up a new business in El Dorado Springs during the ’50s. You do not have to be a member to join the meeting.