BONE DENSITY DETECTOR – With partial funding from our 2019 Cedar County Memorial Hospital fundraiser, the hospital has recently purchased a Discovery QDR Series Hologic Bone Density machine. This state of the art series tester is used to reveal overall bone health in patients.

Bone density testing may reveal normal results, osteopenia (which is low bone density), or the most severe form of bone weakness which is osteoporosis. The lowe…r your bone density, the greater your risk of broken bones. If bone health is compromised, medications are available to help circumvent the problem before major fractures may occur.

Pictured with the new machine is Radiology Supervisor, Melissa Baker, BS, RT (R) (M) (CT) and Debbie Culbertson, RT (R) (M).