The Sun contacted Jim Davis, manager of Sac Osage Electric, about the complaint from Thomas Elliston, Carl Junction, about the way the Co-op calculates credits and charges of customers who have installed solar panels to generate electricity.

Davis said the company has responded to Elliston’s complaint to the Missouri Attorney General’s office mentioned in the Jan. 9 article in the Sun.

Davis said Sac Osage is following the rules set out by the State of Missouri.

He said he said he is willing to talk to anyone who has problems or questions. He said the so far no one has come in to talk to him on the matter of Mr. Elliston’s complaint.