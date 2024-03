American Legion Post 233 invites everyone to their Ham and Bean fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wed. April 13. The ham and beans are served with cornbread, drink and dessert. Free entertainment will be provided.

The Post is located at 201 North Kirkpatrick/the corner of Broadway and Kirkpatrick in El Dorado Springs.

Delivery and To Go are available,

Cost is a donation to the Post.

Everyone is welcome.

Call or text Dennis Floyd at 417/295–0336 if you have any questions.