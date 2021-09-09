PRESIDENT ISSUES INVITE – Schell City Community Betterment President Jeanne Hoagland would like to invite everyone to this weekend’s Schell City Fall Festival. Hoagland, along with fellow Community Betterment officers – Vice President, Jim Goodman, Secretary, Kim Goodman; and Treasurer, Sharon Goodman as well as a number of other committee members and area volunteers, are busy putting the finishing touches together for the event celebrating the 150th anniversary of the town. A schedule of events is available on Facebook and in print locally.