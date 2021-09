VFW Post 257 will host a FREE breakfast to veterans and spouses and First Responders and spouses from 8 – 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept 11, at the post home, corner of First and Pine Streets in El Dorado Springs.

Menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, milk, juice and coffee.

Join us for laughs, memories and stories.

A VFW Service Officer will be present.