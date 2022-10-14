MARTIN HOUSE POSSIBLY BEYOND REPAIR – The stately old home at 400 N. Main in El Dorado Springs was ravaged by fire late last week. According to fire Chief Bob Floyd, the fire started in the house and burned for some time before it was discovered. The owner was out of town at the time.

The Martin twins, Donnis and Gladys, were born there on July 20, 1891. They both received PhDs in Greek and Latin and were the authors of Ozark Idle, the story of growing up in Missouri at the turn of the century.

The home has undergone several renovations in the last 40 years.