COUNCIL PREPARES TO GET DOWN TO WORK – The El Dorado Springs City Council met on Monday, April 18, and made history by seating two women at the council table. Gabby Kinnett, second from left, was selected to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Brett Entrikin and Glenda Baker, (third from right) was elected to the position. This is the first time anyone can remember that two women were on the council at the same time.