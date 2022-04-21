Cory Gayman was elected mayor of the El Dorado Springs City Council on a motion by Glenda Baker, second by Gabby Kinnett and Nathan Murrell was elected mayor pro-tem at the Monday, April 18, meeting of the City Council

The council heard the yearly Independent Audit by KPM. The city was given a clean opinion.

The council voted to hire Confederate Railroad for Saturday Night of the Picnic, July 23, for the sum of $7,000. The council also voted to hire Professional Sound and Lighting Service for the Picnic for the sum $of 4,500.

City Manager Bruce Rogers mentioned that it was time to do a rate study for water and sewerage. The council asked Rogers to proceed in getting bids for the study.

Gabby Kinnett Corey Gayman and Glenda Baker