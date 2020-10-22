Although Christmas is still two months away, please plan to help those in our community whose holidays may not be so bright. Now is the time to start taking advantage of sales to pick up gift items.

Because of covid concerns, the project will not be collecting food donations this year. Please make a monetary donation in place of purchasing food. Checks should be made out to “Christmas Basket Project” and mailed to treasurer Steve Wiseman, 884 S. 275 Rd.., El Dorado Springs, MO 64744.

You may drop off children’s toys and gifts for teen boys and girls at Fugate Motors’ Toys for Tots any time between Nov. 2 and Dec. 7. Please purchase gifts in the $10 to $20 price range so that everyone receives a gift of similar value.

Happy shopping and thanks for your generosity.