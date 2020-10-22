RT 54 CRUISERS CAR CLUB DONATES TO THE COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS BASKETS – It’s that time of year again when our thoughts turn to Christmas. Is it possible there are only that many days till Christmas? The Rt. 54 Cruisers Car Club has donated $600 once again this year to the Community Baskets. They have also given to the Christmas Programs in Stockton and Nevada. With all that has happened this year it’s possible the baskets will bring more cheer than they usually do. We want to challenge area businesses and clubs to give to this worthwhile project and to give early. By doing so you are helping those responsible for this project to know how much money they have to work this. Let’s show our Christmas Spirit. It will snow before you know it.

Picture: Mark Boch, Club member presenting the donation to Steve Wiseman, Treasurer for the El Dorado Springs Community Baskets.