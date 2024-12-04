Judges will review lights, decoration, music and other elements on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14. Contact the Chamber of Commerce to register by Wednesday, Dec. 11. Winners announced on Monday, Dec. 16. Call (417) 876-4154 or email director@eldoradospringschamber.com.

Contest rules: Contestants must be on City Utilities. Winners from previous years cannot win the same award the next year. Winners must keep holiday decorations lit through Christmas Day.

First place: $150; second place: $50 and Third place in utility credits for contest winners.