Monday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce presents the Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony in the Park with Santa! Miss Merry Christmas will be announced and Lil Mr. and miss Santa candidates introduced. There will be a photo-op with Santa!

Hot chocolate and cookies will be served in the Wayside Inn Museum.

Fugate Ford will have the Toy for Tots truck in the Park-bring a new unwrapped toy.

Please bring a non-perishable food item for the Hope Center Food Pantry.