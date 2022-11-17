The El Dorado Springs R-2 School Board of Education met on Thursday, Nov. 10 for their Executive meeting.

The meeting was convened at 6:15 p.m. in the Library

Members present: J. Jacobs, M. Schmitt, N. Murry, M. Burley, RJ Kinnett-6:17, J. Floyd, C. Carpenter-6:22.

Regular meeting

The Open Session Meeting was called into order at 7 p.m. by President Josh Floyd in the MS/HS cafeteria

Members present: N. Murry, M. Schmitt, RJ Kinnett, M. Burley, C. Carpenter, J. Floyd, J. Jacobs

II. Agenda Items

Motion FY 2022-23 #40

The Consent Agenda was approved (Agenda, Minutes, Bill Payment and Transfers). Approved 7-0

The board discussed bids for the construction of a new concession stand at the football field. They also discussed a grant for the purchase of 13 electric busses and the relocation of the bus barn to Allison Road.