HAROLD FUGATE RECEIVES HONORARY MEMBERSHIP FROM 54 CRUISERS – Mark Boch presents Harold Fugate with an Honorary Membership to the Rt 54 Cruisers Car Club. Harold and Robin were charter members, helping form the Club 30 years ago and have consistently excelled in promoting Cruiser activities and the local community. We appreciate their tireless efforts, be it Christmas Baskets, School activities, Car Shows or community fundraisers. Thank you Harold and Robin, from the Rt 54 Cruisers.