The new Cedar County Library – El Dorado Springs Branch building is almost completely done. There are still a few details to finish up before the project is 100% complete. Contents of the old building have been moved over to the new building and are currently being organized and placed. The old building will be ready for demolition within the next few weeks and then a gravel parking lot will be provided until weather is warm enough to lay asphalt.

The Library will remain closed for regular services until the old building is cleared away and a temporary gravel parking lot can be made.

The Cedar County Library District Board wants to thank our employees for all their work in accomplishing this move. A special thanks to El Dorado Springs City Manager, Bruce Rogers, for the City’s support and special thanks goes to Riley Julian and his crew from City Maintenance for moving all those heavy boxes of books and many other items.

We also want to thank our library patrons and the many community supporters and contributors for helping accomplish this goal of building a new Cedar County Library in El Dorado Springs.

Once the project is 100% complete, an Open House will be scheduled to welcome all to come see the beautiful new library. Until then, we want to thank you in advance for your patience through the inconvenience of our transition to a new facility.

CCLD Board of Trustees