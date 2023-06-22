The Hope Center of El Dorado Springs has received a $36,700 grant secured through Ozarks Food Harvest. The funds were awarded to purchase a Walk-in Cooler, and to supplement the increased monthly food costs. The Hope Center is solely funded by donations and grants and provides over 120 local families with assistance each month. During the past year demand increased, but thanks to this grant from the Ozark Food Harvest, the center was able to sustain its food supplies and distribute to our community.

Pictured from left: Steve Singleton, President of the Ministerial Alliance and Hope Center Volunteer, Jennifer Caldwell; Hope Center Board member and Treasurer with the new Walk-in Cooler funded by the Ozark Food Harvest Grant.

In the Spring of 2023 the Hope Center established the “Garden of Hope” to distribute fresh fruits and vegetables to our community. The walk-in cooler will be instrumental with the new garden, to ensure harvested produce is kept fresh.

Chad Daniel, President of the Hope Center, stated, “This grant funding has increased the Hope Center’s capacity to serve more people in our community, and has helped meet a significant increase in need this year. We are so grateful for it.”

Family Testimonial

“Our family of five could NOT have made it through the week when we lost our food stamps, without the Hope Center Food Pantry helping us in a desperate time”