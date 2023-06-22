In a news statement released by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported that deputies from Barton and Cedar County were called to a property on West Dade 72 Road to provide assistance in a stolen vehicle investigation led by Dade County deputies.

The homeowner had notified the authorities that they had discovered a vehicle in their barn which they suspected to be stolen from Barton County. Upon their arrival, the deputies confirmed that the vehicle was indeed stolen and encountered an armed individual inside the barn.

A confrontation ensued, resulting in an exchange of gunfire, during which the subject was struck. Despite the deputies’ efforts to save the individual’s life, they were unsuccessful. The investigation into the shooting will be conducted by the Bates, Cass, and Henry County Sheriff’s Offices, in collaboration with the Western Missouri Sheriff’s Critical Incident Investigation Team.

The suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on Wednesday has been identified by the investigation team. According to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne Edwin Simmons, a 54-year-old resident of El Dorado Springs, Missouri, was shot and killed by officers on the morning of June 14. Law enforcement had been searching for Simmons after he was identified as the suspect in an armed carjacking in Barton County earlier that same day. When deputies attempted to apprehend him, he fired shots at them, leading to their return of fire.