WHAT IS GOING ON OVER THERE? – Something is happening at the corner of Fields and Forrest Streets across the road from the El Dorado Springs Senior Center. A building? Nope, no foundation. A playground? Nope, no playground equipment. Aha, the Forth of July is approaching. It has to be preparation for a fireworks tent. Sorry, that isn’t it.

Actually, it is the Garden of Hope, a project designed to provide qualified El Dorado Springs families and individuals with fresh local produce this summer and fall. Tomatoes, peppers, summer squash, zucchini green beans, cucumbers and cantaloupe will be harvested and distributed though the adjacent Hope Center, an outreach program of the El Dorado Springs Ministerial Alliance. The goal for the first year is to grow and distribute 1,000 pound of vegetables.

A huge thank you goes out to the many individuals and groups that have already donated their time, materials and money to make the garden a reality. We all know that gardens, large and small, require a level of commitment and a great deal of work. This includes planting, watering, harvesting and weeding, weeding and more weeding.

Do you want to be a part of this worthwhile and exciting endeavor? Gardening expertise is not required; just a passion for growing things (including flowers) and helping our community. Individuals and groups interested in volunteering are encouraged to call Dan at 309-333-5498.

In photo: Coordinator Hannah Klaiber stands amid rows of tomatoes that are beginning to ripen.