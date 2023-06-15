– El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate Jordan Payne, the Chamber’s Vice President, on receiving the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Diamond 9 award. This award recognizes former high school, college and pro standouts who made positive contributions to either baseball or softball. Jordan was a three-sport standout for the Bolivar Liberators, playing football, basketball and baseball. He then went on to play baseball in college for Crowder and SEMO. He then played two seasons for the semi-pro Cape Girardeau Capahas. Congratulations Jordan.