The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees began their August 16 meeting remembering recently deceased board member Judy Renn. Executive Secretary Diana Pyle made a building-wide call asking for a moment of silence.

There had been talk of maybe cancelling the meeting out of respect for Ms. Renn and her long involvement with the hospital board. Board president Marvin Manring said he couldn’t think of anything more important than to meet and honor her public service.

Chief Financial Officer Carla Gilbert reported $2.7 million in gross revenue and $1.82 million in gross expenses. She reported that the hospital lost over a week of revenue due to the lightning strike on July 1.

Hospital CEO Terry Nichols presented a grievance policy and told the board they now needed a grievance committee. The new policy spells out what a grievance is. The board approved the new policy.

NIchols said that the architect and the engineers were working on a master plan. Nichols stated that the hospital was built in 1961 and been added onto three times. In reviewing the facility, it was discovered that there were problems with the water and sewer lines.

Brooke McPeak was present and Nichols said she had been going to school while working at the hospital and would graduate in Dec. as a P.A. She will be working in cardiology. Nichols went on to say that there would be a 5-day cardiology clinic and cardiac re-hab would also be five days a week. He said neurology would be weekly.

Board member David Bozarth asked how many doctors had asked to work at the hospital. He was told six.

The meeting concluded with a discussion of the services for Judi Renn.

Board members Manring, Michelle Leroux, Katie McGee and Bozarth were present.