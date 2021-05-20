The Cedar County Memorial board of Trustees met for their regular monthly meeting on Monday, May 17, 2021 with all trustees in attendance: President Michelle Leroux, David Bozarth, Marvin Manring, Judy Renn and Julia Philips.

After the call ot order, approval of the agenda and approval of the minutes of the April meeting, Bozarth introduced himself. He said he was a native of El Dorado Springs and a graduate of the El Dorado Springs High School in 1977. Shortly after High School graduation, he joined the navy and volunteered for submarine duty. He said he was in the navy for six years where he learned to be a Fire Control Technician ballistic missiles working on Poseidon missile systems. He was assigned to the Lewis and Clark. He continued in the line or work of electronics and computer systems after his discharge.

He said he was there to help the hospital and contrary to what he had heard about himself, he did not want the hospital to close. He said he ran to be the citizens’ voice on the board and that he believed that serious changes needed to be made at the hospital.

He then turned to Hospital Board president Michelle Leroux complaining about what he had heard she had said about him during his campaign for hospital board member. He stated that he had copies of facebook statements. He mentioned that when he was let go from the hospital Scott Berning said that if he was like everyone else that was let go from the hospital he was happy.

LeRoux told him that if he had a problem with her, he should speak to her and told him that if he continued in the vein he was going he would have to leave the meeting. She said he could talk about himself, but that was it,

Bozarth stayed in the meeting.

The board discussed the removal of zoom meetings which had been made necessary because of Covid-19 restrictions. There was no final vote on the subject pending attorney Bryan Brackenridge’s call the to Missouri Attorney General’s office for clarification.

The board voted to extend COVID-19 paid leave from 03/31/21 to 06/30/21.

Carla Gilbert, CFO, reported that Days Cash on Hand is at 363 days.

The board went into executive session. LeRoux reported to the Sun that the board had voted to give Hospital CEO Jana Witt a 2% pay increase that all employees received. They also approved the credentials of two new medical staff.