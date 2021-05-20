It’s been almost nine years that Jackson Tough has served the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce. He considers his time there as an honor and a privilege. Together with the help and support of our chamber members and community the chamber has done some pretty amazing things, he said

Tough said,”We united to better our community in so many ways. We worked to procure grants, built “Sidewalks to the Future,” created artistic benches, renovated the “Historic Downtown El Dorado Springs” neon sign, made promotional videos for our area, updated Christmas decorations, and made Patriot Parkway a reality, plus so many other projects. We coordinated Christmas parades, holiday expos and lighting celebrations, city-wide sales, annual community awards, and helped make the 100 Mile Labor Day Weekend sale a huge success. We initiated the annual Clean-Up El Do campaign and the Picnic in the Park. We created “Discover El Dorado Springs” community magazines, visitor guides and so much more. BECAUSE OF YOU!

We created job opportunities, attracted businesses to our area, increased the El Dorado Springs presence on social media and in other online assets. And we provided members many opportunities to network. BECAUSE OF YOU!

Our chamber has been honored as the Missouri Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Small Market Chamber of Commerce of the Year, the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Missouri Award of Excellence and the Torch Award. BECAUSE OF YOU!

As I say – We have done some amazing things!”

Former chamber president Travis Farran said, “ “Jackson was a true champion for his home town of El Dorado Springs. What an amazing tenure of vision. leadership and completion of numerous projects. Thank you, Jackson for your love of community and for all you have done for the El Dorado Chamber of Commerce. Your dedication and service is admirable. It was a pleasure serving with you.”

Former Chamber president Toshua Barnes said, “He was a great asset to our community in many ways that will truly be missed. His passion for El Dorado Springs was exceptional and he will be missed. I wish him the very best.”

Current Chamber President Heather Brown said, “Jackson is a one of kind leader. He’s been an amazing CEO, the voice of the future. It been great working with him. He’s been able to launch El Dorado Springs into a new era.”

“The board met on Monday, May17, an outlined a job description. We’re looking for someone with similar passions and that can get things done in a timely fashion. We’re positive about the Chamber of Commerce and we look forward to a better tomorrow for El Dorado Springs.

However, a season of change has opened up a new chapter in his life – new wife, new community and a new position as the Fort Scott Tourism Director.

“I sincerely thank each of our executive board members (past and present) and each of you for your support of the chamber during my time with the organization,” Tough said.

More Season of Change – Peggy Snodgrass

Shortly after Tough made his announcement, Peggy Snodgrass tendered her resignation as Assistant Executive Director, with her last day in the office being Tuesday, May 25.

Tough said “We didn’t know ahead of time that we both were moving-on to new chapters in regards to the chamber.”

Peggy and Jackson have agreed they will both take the time to assist new chamber staff so there is a smooth transition. “As I’ve said before, Peggy and I have truly been a uniquely good fit to work side by side for so many years as a team.”

With change comes opportunity. The chamber has a strong executive board. Financially the organization is in good shape and as mentioned above, the organization has accomplished a lot of positive things. So there may not be a better time for a new individual or team which will have a fresh perspective and a new vision.

Tough concluded “We are all grateful for Peggy and her years of service to the chamber and our community. We wish her the best in her new chapter.”

The chamber is searching for a new executive director. Contact president Heather Brown at (417) 876-8563 or any other executive board member for more information.

The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Board includes: President-Heather Brown (Abilene Enterprises), Vice President-Jordan Payne (Mid Missouri Bank), Treasurer-Travis Comeau (McDonalds), Toshua McCormick (State Farm Ins), Dr. Neil Linsenmayer (El Dorado Springs Family Chiropractic), Vicki Hillsman (Brower Real Estate), Debbie Floyd (Santa Paula Awning) and Cary Chambers (R-2 Schools).