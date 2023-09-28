About 40 people took seats in the CCMH atrium on Wednesday, Sept. 20, for the regularly scheduled meeting of the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees. It was a mixed group of hospital staff and citizens critical of the hospital management. After the meeting was called to order and rules set by the board as to how to continue with the four people scheduled the speak, the meeting began with each of the four speakers given five minutes each.

All the speakers were videoed, and their messages will be available on Spring City TV on Wednesday. The speakers in order are Cheryl Thornton, Robin Fugate, Mark Watson and Cindy Malone.

After the speakers finished, they and the people supporting them left the atrium leaving only hospital personnel to hear the rest of the meeting.

The board made no immediate response to the speakers.

The board reviewed bids for a Spotfire Respiratory Pathogen Analyzer and a chiller.

CFO Carla Gilbert reported that the hospital had put $540,000 cash in the bank and the hospital had made $1.1 million more this year than during the same time last year.

In other action the board approved a letter of support for the planned affordable housing project.

All board members were present for the meeting: David Bozarth, Michelle Leroux, Katie McGee, Harold Fugate and Marvin Manring presiding. Along with CFO Gilbert, CEO Terry Nichols and CEO Executive Assistant Diane Pyle were also present.