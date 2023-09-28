The Cedar county Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the renewal of the contract of CEO, Terry Nichols. This decision reaffirms the board’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of leadership and patient care within the organization and its commitment to sustainability and excellence.

Under the visionary leadership of Nichols, Cedar County Memorial Hospital has achieved significant progress in improving employee morale, expanding access to care in Cedar County and stabilizing hospital financial performance.

“This contract renewal reflects the board’s confidence in Terry Nichols’ ability to continue driving the hospital’s mission of providing high-quality healthcare services to our rural area.” Stated Marvin Manring, President of the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees. “We are proud to continue our partnership with Mr. Nichols and look forward to the continued growth and success of all our healthcare services under his leadership.”

Nichols began his tenure with Cedar County Memorial Hospital in May of 2022. In that time, he has increased staffing from 83 employees to nearly 150, reducing expensive contract labor from 30 personnel to four. “This growth and stability have improved employee morale and helped to create a sense of teamwork and family,” stated Manring. “Several of the board members have taken time out of their busy schedules to tour the hospital and clinics; taking time to visit with employees, who express their satisfaction with the direction we are headed.”

Clinic patient visits overall are on the rise, from just over 200 patients per month in 2021 to over 1,000 patients per month in 2023. Thanks to Nichols, the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Family Clinic in Stockton is reopened. The continued expansion of specialty services and skilled staff eliminates the need for patients to travel long distances to receive exceptional healthcare.

In his time at Cedar County Memorial Hospital, Nichols increased the organization’s gross revenue, allowing the board to invest in updated technology, make necessary upgrades to facilities, and attract top-tier medical talent. All these milestones support the board’s mission to improve the health and well-being of its community members by providing accessible and patient-centered care to the rural communities it serves.

Nichols is excited about the opportunity to continue serving the community as CEO of Cedar County Memorial Hospital. Nichols shared, “It is an incredible honor to lead and work alongside a dedicated team of professionals who are deeply committed to the health and welfare of our community members. I thank the hospital board for putting its trust in me, and I look forward to our ongoing commitment to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare services that meet the unique needs of our rural population.”

Manring reiterates the board’s dedication to providing healthcare services that withstand the ever-changing healthcare climate. “The hospital has been around since 1960,” explains Manring. “That’s 63 years of serving the healthcare needs of our family, friends and neighbors. We’re moving in the right direction to sustain it for another 63 years.”