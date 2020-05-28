At the May 18 meeting of the Cedar County Hospital board of Trustees, Josh Wilks of CliftonLarsonAllen LLP resented the audit report for FY 2020. He reported that the hospital’s net position, the difference between its assets and liabilities, is $12.9 million, decreased by $800,945 in 2020. The operating loss has improved over the prior year. For the years ended Jan. 31, 2020, and 2019, the hospital sustained operating losses of approximately $1,180,000 and $1,450,000 respectively and has incurred decreases in the net position of approximately $801,000 and $1,298,000 respectively.

Present for the meeting were board members Judy Renn, Carla Griffin, Brent Bland, Julia Phillips and Marvin Manring. CEO Jana Witt, Director of finance Carla Gilbert, RN/ Chief Nursing Officer Bob Simon Hospital Attorney Bryan Breckenridge and Recording Secretary Terri Heitz were also in attendance.

Gilbert reviewed the financial report for April. Total operating revenue was $1,674,094. Operating expenses were $1,021,573. After deductions from revenue, the net profit for April was $83,106. Days cash on hand was 282.

Simon said the hospital still had travelers in Nursing, Radiology and laboratory. Witt informed the board that the meeting would be Simon’s last as he is moving out of state. Witt said that RN Chris Roe will serve as interim director of nursing from 5/22 – 6/14. The hospital has hired Marie Mitchell, BSN/RN, MSN to fill the CNO position. Ms. Mitchell has been nursing for 25 years and brings with her a wealth of experience. She will re-locate to the area.

Maintenance Supervisor Larry Chadd said that some issues had come up with the helipad lights. He said he found that the wiring buried in the ground was not commercial grade and is basically disintegrating. Chadd spoke to multiple companies and gave Gilbert and Witt a quote for solar powered lights at a cost of $4,479.63. Chadd also said that the generator behind the Medical Mall had been vandalized and he will check to see if can be fixed.

He also said that the therapy pool has been down due to Covid – 19. And the maintenance staff is using the time to clean and -paint.

Witt said the exercise center in Stockton has reopened.