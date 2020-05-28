FAMILY, FRIENDS AND FLAGS – The El Dorado Springs City Cemetery usually hosts the VFW Memorial Day Ceremony, but this year the area around the monument to veterans was empty. Plenty of headstones had been decorated. A few individuals were still in the process of honoring their loved ones. A healthy breeze kept the flags waving and representatives of the cemetery committee were on hand to collect donations.

The flag on the pole right behind the veterans’ memorial is at 1⁄2 staff by order of the governor to honor the victims of Covid-19.