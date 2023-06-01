During the May 25, 2023, Hospital board meeting, CEO Terry Nichols told the board that Dr. Gilpin at the Stockton Clinic had resigned and Dr. Andy Wyant had also submitted his resignation. Nichols said that Dr. Gilpin had told him she was more comfortable in an emergency room than in Urgent Care and has already found a job more to her liking. Dr. Wyant spoke to the Sun on Monday and said he was working with the hospital board to strike an agreement allowing him to be a hospitalist in Marshall two weeks a month and see patients in El Dorado Springs the other two weeks. Wyant said he needed to slow down and wanted to spend more time with his family.

All board members were present for the meeting: Judy Renn, Michelle Leroux, Katie MaGee, David Bozarth and Marvin Manring presiding.

Chief Financial Officer Carla Gilbert reported that total gross revenue for April was $3, 088, 325.