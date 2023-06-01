Reserve Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, for special events that are coming to town.

On Friday, local artists and makers will join a Live Mural event at the Liston Center 508 North Main from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, “Legacy and Vision Alive at Liston” will feature international street artist ARCY painting a mural of a young, turn of the century Sally Liston imagining infinite horizons for herself and all local children. She was a long-time local educator and namesake of the Liston Center.

Participating Local Artists include:

Vanessa VanBuskirk, Vitrum Jewelry – jewelry and jewelry making

Rhonda Wallen – painting household items (pots, sacks)

Dennis Wallen – whittling

Pam Elliott, Danika’s Treasures – pressed flower art

Rachael Daulton, Aidy & Ardy – soap making, photography

Brenda Carrel, Namaste Creations – jewelry

Jennifer Caldwell, Parents as Teachers, kids’ art activities

John Zalzar – wood figures, live paintings

Shelia Benham, artwork and student work

Shelia Benham, artwork and student work

Amber Francis, artwork and student work

Come out to Liston Center and enjoy the art show, activities and food trucks while ARCY paints.

On Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. enjoy the annual Historical Hysteria, the Wayside Museum’s summer event in the Park and on West Spring.

Music starts at 10:30 a.m. with an Old Time Fiddlers contest at 2.

There will be arts and crafts and an Antique Tractor Show. Lots of goodies available and breakfast and lunch provided by the local Masonic Lodge.