The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees held their first meeting with Interim CEO Angela Linden and Jeff Tindle of Tindle and Associates LLC Healthcare Consulting on Wednesday, March 16. Present were board members Judy Renn, David Bozarth, Marving Manring by phone and Board President Michelle Laroux. Also present were Board Secretary Diana Pyle, Director of Finance Carla Gilbert and Interim Director of Nurses BreAnn Jackson.

John Roudebush, maintenance manager, reported on the condition of the pool. He said that the pool had been down for some time and that the saltwater used in the pool had corroded the heater. There were several things that needed to be fixed and bids exceeded $9,000.

From left BreAnn Jackson, Angela Linden, Jeff Tindle and Michelle LaRoux.

A discussion followed. Tindel said the pool was originally to be used for water therapy and the hospital didn’t have a certified water therapist. He said if the hospital couldn’t use the pool as intended, it would just be for a community convenience and maybe the board should consider permanently closing the pool and using that space for something else. The board is considering options

The board reviewed the bids for purchase and installation for four 5-ton air conditioning units at the Cedar County Medical Mall. The board accepted the bid from Stutesman Heat and Air for $90,904.

Gilbert reported that the days cash on hand is 307.

Jackson made a few corrections to the LPN/ RN bridge contract.

Tindle concluded the meeting by offering words of encouragement to the board and expressing his desire to meet with the other medical facilities in El Dorado Springs and encourage cooperation.