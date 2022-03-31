Drivers can expect one-lane traffic and travel delays when a project to replace the southbound I-49 bridge over Missouri & Northern Arkansas (MNA) Railroad near Nevada begins the week of April 4, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

The bridge was originally built in 1964, carries approximately 16,000 vehicles per day and is in a deteriorating condition.

Beginning the week of April 4, contractor crews will reduce traffic to one lane in both directions while they build crossover lanes in the median.

Southbound I-49 traffic will be shifted head-to-head in the northbound lanes between Mile Markers 98 and 100 as early as April 25 and will be in this configuration for the duration of the project.

Traffic Impacts:

I-49 traffic reduced to one-lane in each direction while contactor builds crossover lanes in the median

After crossover lanes completed, southbound I-49 traffic shifted head-to-head in the northbound lanes over MNA Railroad between Mile Markers 108 & 110 near Nevada

Expect delays during high traffic volume times

Only one lane open in each direction

Speed limit reduced to 60 mph through the work zone

No signed detours

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Drivers should consider alternate routes during the project

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.

Project information

Contractor: West Plains Bridge & Grading, West Plains

Completion date: December 1, 2022

Estimated total cost: $2.9 million