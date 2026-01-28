The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board met in regular session on Wed, jan21 and discussed regular things like finances and the minutes of the past meeting.

They discussed a sign to place on the building that sits in the middle of the parking lot at the Medical Mall that would indicate exactly where the Medical Mall is.

There was the usual discussion of slow payment from the government.

Present for the meeting were Marvin Manring, Greg Castor, Katie McGee, Melissa Gallette and Peggy Kenny along with other hospital personnel.