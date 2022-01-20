According to Cedar County Memorial Hospital CEO, Jana Witt, the hospital began preparing policies and procedures to comply with the CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) Interim Final Rule on COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers when the Rule was first published in November 2021. This provides the hospital with a foundation, as it must now proceed to comply with the new deadlines issued by CMS, the first being Feb. 14.

There are staff members who have made the decision not to be vaccinated and to terminate their employment by Feb. 14. Facing a loss of any staff is definitely concerning in that CCMH, like hospitals across the nation, faces a pandemic and a staffing shortage.

In light of this, CCMH will continue to provide the best service possible with available staffing and resources and appreciated each of its staff members for their hard work and dedication throughout the pandemic.