ELLIOT ROSS ADAMS TAKES A NAP – The First Baby of the new Year arrived at the Sun office last week for his official portrait with his family. He was not impressed. Mama Savannah and Daddy Lane were accompanied by (from left) Alena, 6, Keizer, 5, and BrynLea,3.

Prizes for the First Baby of the New Year include:

Mercy Clinic – Gift, Community National Bank – Gift for Baby, Simone’s Drive-In – 2 cheeseburgers and fries, Woods – $25 gift certificate, Evans Drugs – Surprise gift, Circle S Feed – Cap for dad and mom, Community Bank – $25 gift certificate, Fugate Motors – Cap and T-shirt for dad, Station 3 – $20 gift certificate, El Dorado Springs Sun – Color photo as is appears in the Sun, Nature Made Garden – Bottoms Up baby salve, Pappy’s Homestyle Cooking- $25 gift certificate, Zoe Soso’s – $20 gift certificate.